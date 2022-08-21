Big celebration planned for 60th anniversary of Best Village

Ricardo Roberts performs Banana Man during the Prime Minster's Best Village Trophy Competition at Queen's Hall, St. Ann's on August 18. - AYANNA KINSALE

The Government plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Best Village Trophy competition in grand style next year after the event was shelved during two years owing to the covid19 pandemic, says Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe.

Cudjoe was speaking at the prize giving ceremony held at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on August 17.

This year's competition sought to promote this country’s culture and fostering youth development.

Cudjoe urged participants to continue to fly this country's flag high as they use culture to unify all. She also welcomed more people to join in the competition to help it grow stronger.

Here are some highlights of the closing show.