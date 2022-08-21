Arya Joseph, 8, loves to run with granny

Arya Joseph runs with her grandmother Sheriffa Ward and mother Alkansa Ward-Joseph at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua. - SUREASH CHOLAI

VISHANNA PHAGOO

At eight years old Arya Joseph is already displaying more athletic talent than some twice her age, and she is enjoying every minute of it.

Arya runs with her grandmother Sheriffa Ward, and has run 78 miles from January to April.

This achievement is not surprising, as her first hike was to Mermaid Pools, Matura when she was two.

She has been participating in Bafasports Youth Academy virtual 5K challenges since April. The challenges allow people to register for their services, train anywhere and log their progress after every run or hike.

Bafasports awards medals, and Arya has been earning many of these. She is always cheered on by her parents and grandmother. Arya's grandmother was the one who got her interested in the virtual challenges before the covid19 restrictions were lifted.

The standard three student of the Learning Living Institute, Arima Old Road, Arouca

said, "I chose to run because I was bored at home and my granny was going places."

Her grandmother explained what she meant. "I started jogging in our neighbourhood in Sangre Grande. One day she asked to join me and that’s how our walking/jogging adventures started," Ward said.

Arya recently finished a 5K in 29 minutes 11 seconds. She has participated in hikes to the Chaguaramas site where a Piper PA-23 Aztec light aircraft crashed into the side of the mountain in 1975; Mt Tabor, Tunapuna; North Deck, Maracas; and Hololo Haven, Port of Spain.

Ward said her granddaughter is self-motivated and each time she runs, she tries her best to improve on her previous time.

"It is Arya herself who sets her alarm, so she can be awake bright and early for her 5K physical hikes."

Arya said she loves to run 5Ks because the medals are pretty.

Aside from running, Arya is passionate about ballet. She is currently enrolled at the Caribbean School of Dance, Port of Spain and is preparing for a performance. She is also a gymnast and has worked with circus silks. She said she has participated in gymnastic competitions at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya and won ribbons and a trophy.

Arya also enjoys swimming, drawing and playing. She is an only child but said she is never lonely because she always has her dog Max.

She said she would like to be a dancer when she grows up after watching the other dancers at her school.