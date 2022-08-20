What is Govt's plan for those workers?

Scrap-iron worker Devon Hayde speaks with reporters on Thursday while other workers, protesting the six-month ban on scrap-iron exports, look on. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: So now that the scrap iron industry has been shut down for six months, what is the Government’s plan for the legal or registered workers?

Is there a plan to assist them with other forms of employment? Will they get a grant to help them pay their bills and feed their families in the interim?

And after the ban is up, what happens next? Will there be proper discussions and consultations with the association or would the public see the usual tactics where the Government makes decisions without consulting the stakeholders?

I ask these questions since the administration has again put several people out of work, so it is hoped it has something in place to help the legitimate workers.

I am fed up seeing people suffer.

J ALI

Port of Spain