"Union leader as PM or president next?"

THE EDITOR: I am a fond believer in the National Lottery. Only one ticket can win and I restrict myself to four tickets at most – on Lotto Plus only.

Betting is an extremely popular form of entertainment for vast numbers of citizens. I really did not care about the fine print regarding the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) until the Public Services Association (PSA) took a stand against the appointment of a private consultant who is not a trade union supporter.

Why would the Government be wrong to appoint a director who is not a serving union member? What are the secrets regarding how the numbers games are played? Why would the PSA want important levels of NLCB control restricted to union members only?

Members of the public are not obliged to belong to a union to spend one cent of their money. So why the stance by the PSA? Employees can belong to their union as TT is a thriving little democracy but I did not vote to put a union in control of the public purse. Farse and out of place. Non-unionised citizens outnumber those who belong to unions by hundreds of thousands.

It is my view that the trade unions may see themselves as capable of usurping government control in prime areas. Foe example, ports of entry, public utilities and now the NLCB members.

What do they want next? A union leader as prime minster or president?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin