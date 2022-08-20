Trinidad and Tobago hosts Agri Investment Forum and Expo

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley greets St Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and his wife Eloise Harris as they arrive at the Agri Investment Forum and Expo at the Queen Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Friday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Trinidad and Tobago is hosting the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

The forum and expo was launched at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain on Friday.

Among the Caricom leaders joining the Prime Minister was Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Haiti Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The forum and expo ends on Thursday.

Here are some highlights from day one, captured by Newsday’s photographer Sureash Cholai.