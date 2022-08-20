Scrap-iron measure

THE EDITOR: The continuously exploding crime situation has motivated many of the nation’s deepest thinkers to propose numerous short-term and long-term solutions in the matter, many of which sound very plausible on paper.

So, at the risk of entering a mule in a race for thoroughbreds, I propose that the following measure be put in place to ensure that the scrap iron industry be allowed to continue in a lawful and orderly manner.

Assign a contingent of suitably trained Customs and police officers to all scrap iron yards with reporting mechanisms that ensure their operations are within the law at all times.

I also suggest that this policy be also applied to the entire quarrying industry.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval