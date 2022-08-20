Rescind ban on exportof scrap iron

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The past few days the nation has seen members of the scrap iron industry make their views heard on the Government’s decision to put a halt to the exportation of scrap iron. This will negatively affect the people in this industry. Has the Government through the Minister of National Security or the Attorney General thought this through?

These people have legitimate businesses with many workers. They have families that depend on this industry to put food on their tables, buy school books, pay bills and even mortgages. They are citizens of this country and for the Government to move in this draconian way must be condemned.

If people broke any laws there are ways to deal with this. Simply enforce the laws and let the chips fall where they may. But to shut down an industry is just wrong.

I strongly suggest that the Government rescinds this decision immediately. However, I’m not surprised by its action. This joins the list of the other industries this Government has shut down. For example, Petrotrin, Caroni (1975) Ltd and the Seafood Industry Development Company.

Please rescind this decision and let the “iron man” free.

BRIAN BAIG

via e-mail