QPCC, Arima star in Champions League Table Tennis

Queen's Park player Derron Douglas. FILE PHOTO -

ARIMA Table Tennis Club and QPCC Table Tennis Club were the standout teams when the Insurance Company of the West Indies Ltd TT Table Tennis Champions League continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, on Thursday.

Matches in round four and five were contested.

In round four, Arima got past Smalta Crusaders 5-3 in their encounter.

Jonathan Van Lange and Colin Wong showed their ability for Arima winning two matches apiece.

Van Lange outlasted N’Kosi Rouse 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 and defeated Anthony Brown 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-7.

Wong fought from behind to get past Malik Gopaul 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 and emerged with an 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-5 victory over Chloe Fraser.

Niran Bissu also got his name in the winning column for Arima with a 5-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Rouse.

Legends Utd Table Tennis Club were no match for QPCC as the latter won 5-2 in the seven-match series.

QPCC’s Guyanese player Shemar Britton won twice, coming away with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Anson Lowkie and a 7-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 victory over Barbadian Tyrese Knight.

Tobagonian Derron Douglas helped QPCC win the contest by defeating Lowkie 11-6, 10-12, 11-5, 11-9.

Javier King demonstrated his ability for QPCC easing past Kenneth Parmanand 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 and beating Franklyn Seechan 10-12, 12-10, 11-3, 11-8.

North East West (NEW) Table Tennis Club were the other team to win in round four, defeating WASA Table Tennis Club 5-2.

In round five, Arima and QPCC continued their form.

Arima were 5-2 winners over NEW and QPCC were too strong for Crusaders, winning 5-2.

Legends bounced back from their round four loss to outlast WASA 5-1.

The tournament continues on Saturday, from 9 am.