New Zealand level ODI series against West Indies

West Indies' Kevin Sinclair gestures while bowling against New Zealand during the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Friday. -

NEW Zealand levelled the three-match One Day International series 1-1 against West Indies with a 50-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Friday.

Batting first, New Zealand were dismissed for 212 in 48.2 overs.

Opener Finn Allen was the best batsman for New Zealand hitting seven fours and three sixes in his innings of 96 off 117 balls and Daryl Mitchell cracked 41 off 63 balls.

Off spinner Kevin Sinclair, playing in only his second ODI for West Indies, ended with excellent figures of 4/41 in 8.2 overs.

Fast bowler Jason Holder and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein both bowled well, grabbing 3/24 and 2/51, respectively.

West Indies got off to a poor start and were reduced to 27/6 in the tenth over.

The match had multiple rain delays and West Indies had a revised target of 212 in 41 overs.

Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph showed resistance. Cariah struck 52 off 84 deliveries in an innings which included two fours and one six.

Joseph hit five fours and two sixes in his knock of 49 off 31 balls.

Cariah and Joseph put on 85 runs for the ninth wicket.

Fast bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult took 4/22 and 3/18 respectively as West Indies were all out for 161 in 35.3 overs.

The third and final ODI will be played at Kensington Oval from 2 pm, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

NEW ZEALAND 212 (48.2 overs) – Finn Allen 96, Daryl Mitchell 41; Kevin Sinclair 4/41, Jason Holder 3/24, Akeal Hosein 2/51 vs WEST INDIES 161 (35.3 overs) (Revised Target 212 in 41 overs) – Yannic Cariah 52, Alzarri Joseph 49; Tim Southee 4/22, Trent Boult 3/18. New Zealand won by 50 runs by Duckworth-Lewis method.