[UPDATED] Motul Monster roars to 6th Great Race title

Motul Monster, who won the 130-miles-per-hour class, at the 2022 Great Race on Saturday. - Ronald Daniel

MOTUL Monster won the 130 miles-per-hour class and was the fastest boat to Tobago in the TT Great Race, on Saturday. It was not all smooth sailing for Monster as issues before and during the race threatened to spoil their journey.

It was the sixth title for Monster in the 130 mph class including victory in 2021.

Monster finished in one hour and ten minutes in the race which started at the Mucurapo Foreshore in Trinidad and ended at Store Bay in Tobago.

Mr Solo Too, expected to give Monster a run in the 130 mph class, shut down and never completed the race.

The Monster team included driver Joey Sabeeney and his son Joshua, who was in charge of communications. Also on board were navigator Daniel Peake and his father Peter, who served as throttleman.

It was a staggered start in the Great Race with the slowest boats starting at 7.15 am with the other 130 mph boats and the 120 mph boats speeding off last at 8 am.

Other winners on the day were Fire Chief (G1 Class), Trendsetter (G2 Class), Limitless (60 mph class), Ketch This (70 mph class), Mobil Outlaw (80 mph class) and Ironman (120 mph).

A total of 25 boats started the race, but many did not finish the journey.

Daniel was elated to bring home another Great Race crown.

“It feels real good. It takes a lot of hard work and preparation, but we reach,” he said.

Leading up to the Great Race, most of the boats compete in the National Championships Regatta season. It allows teams to prepare for the Great Race and learn what adjustments can be made to their boat.

Daniel explained that Monster had a scare just days before the race, but got assistance from members of Cat Killer.

“On Monday, we had an issue with one of the drives…we got the drive from them and thankfully to them we were able to complete the Great Race.”

Cat Killer did not compete this year.

During the race Monster also experienced a challenge with the vessel.

“We had a couple issues with one of the engines with a little oil overflow and other than that we made it to Tobago and we glad to be here.”

Daniel, describing the conditions, said, “It was a little rainy in a couple patches and then we had a little choppy waters in some places, a little rougher and little calmer in spots, but it was a good race.”

Finishing the race is the primary goal for most of the boats.

Daniel was satisfied some of the boats completed the race.

“Of course (I am happy to see many of the boats finish). Great Race is a race of attrition.”

Daniel is always happy to compete with people he has a close relationship with. The Monster team does not only include the Peake family and the Sabeeney pair.

Daniel said, “We have another father-son partnership…Derek and Nicholas Gomes are also part of the crew and we would not be able to race this race without them.”

This story was originally published with the title "Motul Monster roars to 130 mph Great Race crown" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

