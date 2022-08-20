Motul Monster roars to 130 mph Great Race crown

MOTUL Monster won the 130 miles-per-hour class in the TT Great Race for the second consecutive year, on Saturday.

Monster unofficially finished in approximately one hour and ten minutes in the race which started at the Mucurapo Foreshore in Trinidad and ended at Store Bay in Tobago.

The Monster team included driver Joey Sabeeney and his son Joshua, who was in charge of communications. Also on board was navigator Daniel Peake and his father Peter, who served as throttleman.