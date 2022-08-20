Guevara qualifies for 400m final at NACAC

Asa Guevara -

Trinidad and Tobago men’s 400-metre runner Asa Guevara booked a place in the final of the event at the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships at Freeport Stadium in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.

On Friday, Guevara came second in heat two to seal a place in the final. He clocked 47.08 seconds, finishing behind Jamaican Christopher Taylor. The final is scheduled for 6.25 pm, on Saturday.

After press time on Friday, Akeem Stewart competed in the men’s shot put and Lalenii Grant was in action in the women’s discus.

It will be a busy day for the TT athletes on Saturday. Among those competing will be Keshorn Walcott in the men’s javelin final from 6 pm.

In the women’s 100m heats at 4.30 pm, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Khalifa St Fort will aim to qualify for the final later in the day.

Jerod Elcock and Eric Harrison Jnr will run in the men’s 100m heats at 4.50 pm also eyeing a place in the final on Saturday night.