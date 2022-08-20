Donor helps 61 St Dominic's RC pupils with books

Pupils and parents of of children attending the St Dominic's RC Primary School, in backgroud, witness the donation of school supplies by Denise Grant, second from left, to a pupil on Saturday. At left is Sterling Jacob quality assurance and vicariate manager of the Roman Catholic School Board and school principal Nathalie Faria, right. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Over 60 pupils of the St Dominic's RC Primary School in Morvant on Saturday received gifts of school books, stationery, uniforms, schoolbags and other items to help their parents off-set the costs of the new school term in September.

Donor Denise Grant, a former student of the school, who works as a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, said she planned to donate more and credited her co-workers for helping raise funds for the philanthropic venture.

Grant, who has been residing the US for 23 years, said she grew up in Mon Repos, Morvant and during her years at the school she had been a recipient of hand-me-downs which helped her to get through primary school.

Now, she said, it is her turn to give back. She had previously donated items to various other charities including orphanages. The mother of five commended the school's principal, Nathalie Faria, for going above and beyond to make the event possible and for being "on board 110 per cent." Grant said she intends to launch a school donation drive annually to help deserving children.

Several parents of children ranging from First Year to Standard Five and some pupils were at the event where 48 children received stationery packages, 13 got textbooks and stationery and two got the full kit including uniforms.

Faria said all of the recipients were needy cases and she was grateful for the intervention which will go a long way.

Sterling Jacob, quality assurance and vicariate manager of the RC School Board, urged the parents to ensure the children used the gifts to the best of their ability to advance their education and thanked Grant for her generosity.

The school, located at Tapana Street, has a population of 309 pupils, 15 teachers, including the principal, and five auxiliary staff including the security guards and cleaners.