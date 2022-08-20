CIBC Walk for the Cure 5K, Fun Ride to battle cancer

Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society Dr Asante LeBlanc, centre, with, CIBC treasurer Winston Boodram and managing director of CIBC Anthony Seeraj at the launch of the CIBC First Caribbean's Walk for the Cure and Fun Ride at CIBC First Caribbean, Long Circular Road, Maraval, Friday. - AYANNA KINSALE

IN an effort to raise prostate cancer awareness, the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure 5K and Fun Ride will be held in October.

Two events will take place with the Walk for the Cure/5K on October 15 and the Fun Ride on October 30.

The 5K will start at TGIF around the Queen’s Park Savannah at 4 pm.

The participants will run around the savannah, before heading through St Clair. They will then return to the savannah and end the race at TGIF.

To register for the 5K, interested people can visit www.fcibrunforthecure.com. The deadline to register is October 8.

Everyone will get a free t-shirt after registering.

CIBC is collaborating with the Central Spokes Cycling Club for the cycling event. Participants will ride from the CIBC Maraval branch to the Chaguanas branch and back.

Registration details are expected to be announced in early September by Central Spokes.

At the event's launch on Friday, CIBC Maraval branch, chairperson of the TT Cancer Society (TTCS) Dr Asante LeBlanc said men in TT must take more responsibility for their health.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in TT, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that men don’t screen. Unfortunately, in many cases, when they do screen it is often too late,” LeBlanc said.

At the events, participants will be educated on how important it is to have regular check-ups.

“Our role at TTCS has always been to educate citizens on the importance of screening.”

LeBlanc thanked CIBC for showing interest in the cancer battle. “When corporate entities like CIBC FirstCaribbean play a role by standing up and supporting causes like these, it shows not only how much they care but they become stellar examples of good corporate governance and social responsibility for their employees, customers, and communities.”

Managing director at CIBC Anthony Seeraj spoke about how the events would help fight cancer.

“All funds will be donated to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. The funds are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness through education campaigns,” Seeraj said.

He said Walk for a Cure is aligned with the bank’s “corporate social responsibility drive.”