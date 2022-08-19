West Indies need 213 to win ODI series vs New Zealand

West Indies' bowler Akeal Hosein celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Friday. - AP

WEST Indies will need 213 to win the second One-Day International (ODI) and seal the three-match series against New Zealand.

Batting first on Friday at Kensington Oval in Barbados, West Indies dismissed New Zealand for 212 in 48.2 overs.

Finn Allen was the best batsman for New Zealand hitting seven fours and three sixes in his innings of 96 off 117 balls and Daryl Mitchell cracked 41 off 63 balls.

Off spinner Kevin Sinclair, playing in only his second ODI for West Indies, ended with excellent figures of 4/41 in 8.2 overs.

Fast bowler Jason Holder and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein both bowled well, grabbing 3/24 and 2/51, respectively.

West Indies won the first match of the series by five wickets, on Wednesday.