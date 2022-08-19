Two men, woman to face Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday

File photo

Two men and a woman have been granted a total of $48,000 surety bail by a justice of the peace (JP) after police arrested them in the Princes Town municipality on Wednesday.

Cherry Ann Lochan of St Croix Road, Princes Town, was charged with disorderly behaviour, using obscene language and resisting arrest.

WPC Perry-Marash, of the Princes Town municipal police station laid the charges. The JP granted Lochan $15,000 bail at the station to cover the charges.

The police charged Michael Oliver of George Village, Tableland, with driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence and driving with an invalid insurance certificate. WPC Hosein laid the charges. Oliver was granted $13,000 bail to cover the charges.

PC Rebeiro charged Shovon Dick of Realize Road, Princes Town, with failing to wear a seatbelt while his car was in motion and failing to produce an insurance certificate and a driver's licence.

Rebeiro also charged him with driving while not being issued a licence, driving without a valid insurance certificate, and resisting arrest. The same JP granted Dick $20,000 bail.

The three accused are set to face a Princes Town magistrate on August 23.

Wednesday's police exercise took place in Tableland, St Mary's Village, Princes Town, Naparima Mayaro Road and Cipero Road.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Haitool, acting Cpls Joseph and Ali and traffic warden Dickson supervised.

They issued 41 fixed-penalty notices for traffic-related offences and completed 56 stop-and-search exercises on drivers, passengers, and "suspicious-looking" people.

They searched several vehicles and found nothing illegal.