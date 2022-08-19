Two days of gridlock

THE EDITOR: A friend sent me an electronic copy of a public notice issued by Nidco which advised of a temporary traffic disruption in Diego Martin on August 27 and 28 in order to facilitate construction of a vehicular overpass in the vicinity of Powder Magazine and a related road improvement project.

As a member of the community of Diego Martin and an interested party, I pose the following questions to Nidco:

1. Is the Morne Coco Road leading from Four Roads to at least St Anthony’s College going to be resurfaced before August 27 in order to facilitate the heavier flow of traffic? It is in a deplorable state.

2. Are the two sets of traffic lights operating at the Diego Martin Highway and the Four Roads junction going to be reprogrammed to facilitate a functional flow of traffic turning west from the highway?

3. Why is it necessary to allow traffic to flow south on Morne Coco Road from Petit Valley and turn west to cross the highway and join the anticipated gridlock? Alternatively, this traffic can join the highway via Crystal Stream. It is to be noted that residents of Victoria Keys and Powder Magazine will be permitted to utilise the highway up to the Four Roads junction.

4. Are transport vehicles (maxis, PH, taxis, etc) going to be allowed to continue to stop in the vicinity of the Four Roads gas station to pick up/drop off passengers?

5. Is there going to be an increased presence of police to keep the ignorant drivers in line?

6. Will there also be an increased police patrol on the Morne Coco Road leading to Maraval for drivers choosing to use that route?

I am appealing to residents of the Diego Martin and Petit Valley to endeavour to complete your usual Saturday morning visits to PriceSmart, for example, earlier in the week to reduce the traffic volume over that weekend.

Unfortunately for me I am scheduled to sail on the inter-island ferry to Tobago on the evening of August 28 and am keeping my fingers crossed that I may get to experience my favourite part of the world – Charlotteville – once again.

RALPH A BOISSIERE

via e-mail