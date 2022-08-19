Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia to strengthen trade relations

- Nicholas Bayley

The Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CPCC) urges the government and CAL to explore the possibility of direct flights between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.

In a press release issued on Friday, the CPCC said this is vital to facilitate better trade relations between the two countries.

The release noted that the CPCC met with Martha Cecilia Pinilla Perdomo, ambassador of Colombia, and her team at the Colombian Embassy, Port of Spain, on August 15. The discussions centred on ways the two countries can improve trade benefits and opportunities, given their close geographical proximity.

President of the CPCC Mukesh Ramsingh reaffirmed the chamber's commitment and expressed his desire to continue working towards expanding the opportunities available.