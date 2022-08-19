Trini-Ven Futsal League semis on Sunday

Jovenes de Fe (Youth of Faith) were the undefeated leaders of group B and will seek their place in the final against MafasVen FC. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Four teams will play the semifinals of the First Championship of the Trini-Ven Futsal League adult category this Sunday.

The Constantine Park court, Macoya, will host the first semifinal between Espartanos FCS and Sulmona FC at 12pm.

Espartanos FCS were the leaders of group A of the competition, after adding nine points with three wins and one loss. Sulmona FC were second in group B with nine points.

Later, at 1pm, Jovenes de Fe, who finished first in group B with ten points, will face MafasVen FC, who were second in group A with nine points.

The two winners will advance to the grand final to be played on August 28.

Moises Perez McNish, president of the league, told Newsday the tournament lasted about a month.

“The tournament has been a complete success. Ten teams participated, with a mix of Venezuelan and Trinidadian players,” he said.

McNish said the goal is for the Trini-Ven Futsal League to consolidate and expand throughout TT.

“It is a beautiful project we have had for years. TT needs an organised futsal league so this sport can grow here and become a power like many countries in the world are doing. Here we have enough potential to have a good league to nurtures the TT teams for international tournaments.” He said the big problem at present is the lack of pitches for teams to train and for the league to play games.

“We are in conversations with several people requesting support. The league and sports in general progress if they have the support of institutions,” he said.

McNish said at the end of this tournament he will immediately start organising the next one, for which he expects more support.