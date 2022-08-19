Three Tobagonians included in Trinidad and Tobago squad for NACAC Games

Akanni Hislop -

THREE TOBAGONIAN athletes have been included in a 19-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent for the North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Games in Bahamas from today until Sunday.

Akanni Hislop was selected for the men 4x100-metre relay team, Lalenil Grant will contest the discuss, while Durly Lucas is the manager.

Hislop, who was part of the 4x100m relay team that earned silver at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was among five athletes selected for the one-lap relay.

Hislop, who has a personal best of 10.16 seconds in the individual 100m, which he achieved at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo in June, will be joined by Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison, Kyle Greaux and Omari Lewis.

Grant, who represented TT this year at the Carifta Games in Jamaica, and the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia, has a personal best of 49.02 metres in the discus. She is the lone female field athlete on the team.

Lucas, who is the third vice-president of the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA), will head a management team, comprising three coaches – Keston Bledman, Ian Carter and Ishmael Mastrapa, and two massage therapists – Shurland Bonas and Anthony Walcott.