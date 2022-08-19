Thanks for roadpaving

THE EDITOR: On behalf of the residents and farmers of Christine Hill Trace and Branch Road, Brazil Village, I thank all those responsible for the partial upgrade of Christine Hill Trace and the paving of Branch Road.

It is the first time that Branch Road farmers have had the road paved. This will definitely boost agriculture and ease the frustration of residents who suffered many years for public transport from Arima to their homes.

Taxis can now ply the route without fear of damaging their vehicles.

ABRAHAM BASSIE

Brazil Village