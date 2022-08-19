Mason Hall athletes star at Juvenile Track Classic

Melissa Davis of Memphis Pioneers Athletic Club, on her way to victory in the girls Under-9 80-metre race, during the Mason Hall Police Youth Club Juvenile Classic, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on Sunday. -

MASON HALL Police Youth Club hosted their Juvenile Track Classic, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet last Sunday.

Eleven clubs battled for the $5,000 first prize and championship trophy.

Mason Hall finished top of the bunch, with a total of 310 points, ahead of Burnley Athletic Club with 266 points. One-A-Week occupied third place with 140 points, followed by Toco Tafac and Memphis Pioneers.

Among the impressive athletes on the track were Aniqah Bailey of One-A-Week, who dominated the female Under-15 800 metres and 1,200 metres, winning in times of two minutes 28.55 seconds and 3:57.65 seconds respectively.

Tehillah Francios of Mason Hall, did the sprint double in the girls Under 15 category, where she clocked 13.18 seconds in the 100m and 27.61 seconds in the 200m.

Jael Peters of Burnley, in the Under-13 category, emerged the fastest female sprinter on the day. Peters had no equal in her events, clocking 13.12 seconds in the 100m and completed the 200m in 27.36 seconds.

Melissa Davis of Memphis, competing in the Under-9 girls and Armani Benjamin, of Mountain Eagles (boys Under-11), were also double winners on the day.

Davis won the 80m in 13.23 seconds to better Shakala Cox of Mason Hall (13.41 seconds) and Soriya Goodman of Burnley (13.46 seconds).

Davis also held off the Mason Hall duo of Cox and Makada Grant, to win the 150m in 24.85 seconds.

Benjamin clocked 14.66 in the 100m and 31.35 in the 200m.

The 400m featured some impressive times.

Khordae Lewis of One-a-Week won the Under-15 boys final in 59.80 seconds and Reniece Smith of Burnley sealed the girls Under-13 version, in one minute 9.32 seconds.

Lewis also highlighted his prowess, in winning the shorter sprints. He was timed at 12.53 in the 100m, followed by Jaden Paul of Tobago Jaguars and Kelson Peters of Burnley.

Lewis touched the 200m finish line in 25.57 seconds.

Anderson Burris of Mercury topped the field in the Under-17 100m, winning in 11.86 seconds. Angel Davidson of Mason Hall won the female equivalent in 13.04 seconds.

Jaden De Souza of Phoenix Athletic Club, clocked an impressive 10.83 seconds to secure the featured male open 100m. Nkosi Toney of Tobago Select wrapped up the boys Under 20 1,500m, in four minutes 31.95 seconds.

According to Volris Campbell, assistant coach of Mason Hall club, “The meet was conceptualised with youth development in mind, and also to give prominence to the age group, because they are the future Olympians.”

She added, “Our intention were also to provide incentives for the clubs and athletes, and develop a sports tourism product.”

Campbell outlined some of the incentives at the programme. She said, “Outside of the club cash prizes and trophy, we also provided the top athletes with saving accounts, medals and sport vouchers."

Officials of the Trinidad clubs, gave their reasons for attending the event.

Cheryl Roberts, an administrator at Memphis Pioneers, said, “Our juvenile preparation started late, due to the restriction during the covid19 pandemic, which prevented us from competing in the Juvenile Championships, and this meet offered them a little outing and an opportunity to see where they are.”

Derrick Simon, coach at One-a-Week Club, said they were impressed by the incentives.

“It is refreshing for the athletes to have an event after the national championships, to compete in a less stressful environment," Simon said. “The incentives were also extremely motivating for the athletes and clubs.”

Assemblyman Nathisha Charles-Pantin, patron of the event, said she was impressed with the future prospects on show.

Charles-Pantin noted, "One of my mandates when taking office, was supporting youth and sport development in the constituency.

“I was really impressed with the youth enhancement focus and creativity of the initiative, also the vision for sports tourism. So, I had no hesitation in supporting the idea.”

The club also presented a plaque to Althea Busby, coach of Tobago Jaguars, in recognition of her contribution to track and field development in TT, both as a national athlete and coach.

The major sponsors of the event were THA Division of Sport and Youth Affairs, Roosters, Independence Hardware Store, Massy Motors, Jade Monkey Restaurant and Enhance Comfort Security Services.