Kes headlines On Da Reggae and Soca Tip

After a successful performance at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans (alongside Wyclef, Machel Montano, Nas and Nicki Minaj), Kes The band has been selected to headline Hot 97’s On Da Reggae and Soca Tip event scheduled for September 2 at the Coney Island Amphitheatre. Other performers include Tarrus Riley, Romain Virgo, Ding Dong Ravers and Patrice Roberts.

A media release said since claiming the Soca Monarch and Road March titles in 2020, the band of brothers known as Kes has been working assiduously and steadfastly to showcase, promote and ease soca music into the mainstream music markets of the world.

Masters of the groovy soca sound, Kes has also become expert at sharing TT’s electric and engaging Carnival energy through live performances. Thus the band continues to package, present and open doors for the music and culture of TT and by extension the Caribbean region and the soca genre, the release said.

In 2022, Kes released the singles Jolene (which has garned scores of streams, plays, downloads and over 1.4 million views of the video on YouTube) and Liki Tiki featuring Michael Bruin and JPerry from Haiti, which is becoming a bona fide smash with over two million views on YouTube.

In July the band performed for a sold-out audience in Toronto, Canada for their first IzWe Toronto concert event and announced dates for an American bi-coastal tour over the next three months.

For further info visit social media accounts @kesthebandofficial.