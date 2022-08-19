How are scrap iron people expected to live?

Worker unloads scrap iron from a truck. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I live on Ariapita Road in St Ann’s and I am privy to the workings of the people who collect scrap iron, old batteries or whatever metal objects you have to dispose of.

You just have to wave to them and they proceed into the yard. You show them what to take, they pay you and proceed further up the road. They are doing all the labour, you just have to point to the objects. Some of them bring family members to assist.

If I have to get rid of these items I will have to hire a truck, help with the labour, etc. Getting my drift?

Why is the Government punishing the whole industry for just a few who are trying to mess it up?

We live in a society where we are exposed to the best technology in the world. Most 16-year-olds are more computer savvy then me but it is not showing in our civility. Can the Government not meet with the scrap iron dealers and work out something with them? Yes it can.

Think about these people and their responsibilities for six months. How are they expected to live? This is a straight case of Peter paying for Paul. The Government (and the Opposition) is comprised of seemingly intelligent people. Please let your intelligence work for you.

GREGORY HUGGINS

via e-mail