Hetmyer to skipper Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2022 CPL

In this September 2, 2020 file photo, Shimron Hetmyer (right) of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a four as Andre Fletcher (left) and Rahkeem Cornwall of St Lucia Zouks look on during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

LONDON: Big-hitting middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer will take over as Guyana Amazon Warriors' captain this CPL (Caribbean Premier League) season. He takes over from Nicholas Pooran, who was signed up by Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL draft in July.

Hetmyer, who has been with Amazon Warriors since 2016 and became a regular in the XI from 2018, has played 47 games for them, scoring 1149 runs at a strike rate of 131.76 including one hundred and eight fifties.

Chairman of the Amazon Warriors franchise Bobby Ramroop said: "We are pleased to appoint our first Guyanese captain since the 2013 season. Hetmyer has been a main part of our setup over the years and we believe the time is right to have him lead the team."

Hetmyer said of his appointment, "I'm excited to lead this group of men. I can't wait for the CPL to begin."

In CPL 2021, under Pooran, Amazon Warriors went out at the semi-final stage of the tournament. This year, they kick off their campaign on September 3 against Jamaica Tallawahs in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The CPL runs from August 31 to September 30 this year. In what will be a boost for Amazon Warriors should they make the playoffs, all four of these games – two qualifiers, the eliminator and the final – are scheduled to be played on their home ground in Providence, Guyana.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer (capt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

(CRICINFO)