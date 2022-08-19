Dookie, Wong eliminated in Tobago Carnival Cup

Jordane Dookie - SUREASH CHOLAI

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will not feature in any of Friday’s Tobago Carnival Cup Under-18 singles or doubles finals as Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong suffered semi-final losses at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Thursday.

Both TT players represented different mixed-nation teams in the doubles semi-finals and were unable to get past the division’s top seeded teams.

After Dookie and Colombian partner Valery Gomez beat TT’s Ella Carrington and American Sasha Kilgour 7-5, 4-6 (10-4) in the quarter-final, they lost 7-5, 6-7(4) (10-5) to second seeds Tredgett Jarvis (USA)/Tejaswini Narala (Canada).

In the other semi-final, Wong and Mexican teammate Fernanda Sandoval were eliminated by top ranked duo Medha Chandana (USA)/Sofia Corte Real (Portugal) 6-3, 6-1.

Prior to their loss, the TT/Mexico pair beat TT’s Abigail and Laura-li De Gannes-Maillard 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-final.

Dookie also chased a finalist spot in the girls U18 singles but was also ousted by top seed Corte Real 6-2, 6-3. On Wednesday, Dookie advanced to the semi-final after defeating USA’s Alexandra Malysheva 6-4, 6-3.

Matches continue on Friday from 9 am.