CUFF mixed martial arts returns on Saturday

Fighters exchange blows in a past Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting Championship. PHOTO COURTESY CUFF -

FIGHTERS from four countries will be on show at the Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) Sweet 16 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which kicks off at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s on Saturday, from 6pm.

Fighters, between 125kg and 250kg, from Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Guyana and Suriname will feature on the nine-bout card.

TT’s Jefrey Ranghill was initially scheduled to fight in the main event but his Canadian opponent pulled out because of personal issues. Ranghill will now contest the co-main event against a Guyanese fighter.

The main event will see Guyanese mixed martial artist Corwin D’Anjou go up against Canadian Bruce Miano.

This is CUFF’s first event since covid19 restrictions were lifted on domestic sport in February.

Organiser Adam Chin Leung Kam said feedback on the event has been good but preparation has been a bit tough. He said there are several other promotions all vying for sponsorship.

“Our event is unique. We are the premier MMA organisation in the Caribbean so we do have solid and loyal sponsors like Stag, Monster and Edoo’s Welding among others. They have been with us for years. We have been around for the last 12 years,” he said.

Chin Leung Kam said fighters are eager to get back into the ring.

He noted that CUFF has been a stepping stone for many fighters as four of them are now in the international Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Tickets are priced at $200 for general and $300 for VIP.

Patrons paying at the door will pay $250 for general and $350 for VIP.

For more info visit the Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) Facebook page or cuff_MMA on Instagram.

CUFF nine-fight card

Aidan Williams (TT) vs Marc Sargeant (TT)

Alex Khan (TT) vs Nicholas Araujo (CAN)

Kerwyn Carrabon (TT) vs John Campayne (GUY)

Marc Cumberbatch (TT) vs Christopher James (GUY)

Ryan Thomas (TT) vs Hadi Abdul (CAN)

Jevon Jobe (TT) vs Petrono Poeketie (SUR)

Ruel Henry (TT) vs Juval Fortune (TT)

Jeffery Ranghill (TT) vs Webster McRae (GUY)

Corwin D'Anjou (GUY) vs Bruce Miano (CAN)