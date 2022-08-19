Caroni zone junior tennis tourney on Saturday
The Caroni Zone hosts a two-day age group table tennis tournament for junior players at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, beginning Saturday from 9am.
Categories being contested are U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-19 and U-21. Organisers are aiming to complete the first four age groups on day one and the remaining two on Sunday.
Caroni zone chairman Linda Partap-Boodhan said the tournament is geared towards re-introducing the zone’s junior players to competition. It also serves as good match practice for when the schools’ league resumes in September.
Only players who live and/or go to school in the Caroni zone, and are not affiliated to any club outside the zone, are eligible to compete.
