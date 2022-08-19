N Touch
Sports

Caroni zone junior tennis tourney on Saturday

Queen;s Park Table Tennis Club player Derron Douglas in action in a past tournament. FILE PHOTO -
Queen;s Park Table Tennis Club player Derron Douglas in action in a past tournament. FILE PHOTO -

The Caroni Zone hosts a two-day age group table tennis tournament for junior players at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, beginning Saturday from 9am.

Categories being contested are U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-19 and U-21. Organisers are aiming to complete the first four age groups on day one and the remaining two on Sunday.

Caroni zone chairman Linda Partap-Boodhan said the tournament is geared towards re-introducing the zone’s junior players to competition. It also serves as good match practice for when the schools’ league resumes in September.

Only players who live and/or go to school in the Caroni zone, and are not affiliated to any club outside the zone, are eligible to compete.

Comments

"Caroni zone junior tennis tourney on Saturday"

More in this section