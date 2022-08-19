CAL returns as CPL airline

File photo.

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is once again the official airline of the Hero Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) T20 cricket Tournament.

CAL made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

The airline will partner with CPL for the latter's Hero T20 tournament which runs from August 31-September 30 at four countries across the region.

CAL last partnered with the CPL in 2019.

Airline CEO Garvin Medera said: “As the official airline of the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2022, CAL is happy to reunite the fans and officials, for the region's biggest sports party. With the lifting of travel restrictions and the ability to move freely, the excitement around CPL 2022 is tremendous.”

Medera added that CAL understands the value of sport in uniting the region.

"We look forward to sharing a real Caribbean experience with the talented players, enthusiastic fans and all travellers."

Hero CPL’s commercial director Jamie Stewart said: "It’s great to be moving across the islands again in this, Hero CPL’s 10th year."

He added, "CAL is our trusted long-term partner in ensuring that CPL players and crew arrive safely and on time, and we thank them once again for partnering with us."

TT, Guyana, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis will host this year's T20.

The finals will be played in Guyana.