Bacchus Wines Ltd hosts wine tasting event

CEO of Bacchus Wines, Risa Balbosa, left, and a guest at the wine tasting event. -

Bacchus Wines Ltd held a wine tasting event at El Joe’s Winery and Lounge, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain.

Titled Oenophile - The Ultimate Wine Event was held on July 31 and was supported by Winbridge Atlantic Capital. The intimate gathering was intended to introduce and strengthen people’s indulgence in Chilean wines and pairings, said a media release.

CEO of Bacchus Wines, Risa Balbosa said, “I must say that those who attended and indulged, were truly intrigued by it all. They wanted to know more, which is exactly what the effort hoped to achieve.”

Throughout the evening, Bacchus Wines guided attendees on how to taste and savour various types of wine, making it a unique teaching moment. “I had the pleasure of interacting one on one with the guests and I will say that new and seasoned wine lovers were really open to learning about the company – Bacchus Wines Limited, and certainly what we’re doing locally,” said Balbosa.

As part of the event, Balbosa’s wine experts shared information about their products and services, all while having a great time, the release said.