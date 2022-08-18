Woman, 26, shot dead in Arima

A 26-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday night while liming with a friend in Arima.

Police reported that at about 10 pm Rianna Mohammed was at Bolo Trace, Hoyte Avenue, Arima with a 37-year-old able-bodied seaman when they were shot at.

Mohammed, of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, collapsed and died on the spot. The man, who lives at Chatham Village, Chatham, was grazed in the neck.

Police said they have no motive for the killing.

Mohammed is the second woman killed this week. On Monday night Rosanne Granger was with her boyfriend Acori “Bless” Mason, sitting in a car at Jubilee Street, Aranguez Branch Road, at around 10.20 pm when they were attacked. Both died at the scene.