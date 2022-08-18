TT suffer second straight loss in regional Under-19 cricket

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago fell to their second defeat in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Three-Day Under-19 tournament at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St Vincent, on Wednesday.

Resuming the third and final day of round two on 153/5, TT collapsed and were dismissed for 168 in their second innings against Barbados.

Andrew Rambaran struck 47 off 110 balls and Nick Ramlal chipped in with 35 off 147 deliveries.

Bowling for Barbados, Jaden Leacock was the chief destroyer grabbing 3/41 in 13 overs.

Dre Springer and Johann Layne took two wickets each snatching 2/2 and 2/29 respectively.

Barbados only needed 122 runs for the win after earning a 47-run lead on first innings.

Barbados cruised to victory ending on 122/1 with Achilles Browne scoring 62 off 96 deliveries and Joshua Dorne hitting 39 off 60 balls.

In other round two matches, Jamaica got past Windward Islands by 201 runs and Leewards Islands crushed Guyana by ten wickets.

Round three will bowl off on Saturday.

ROUND THREE FIXTURES (August 20-22) –

Leeward Islands vs TT, Cumberland; Jamaica vs Guyana, Arnos Vale; Windward Islands vs Barbados, Park Hill.