Towards a morecivilised society

THE EDITOR: Although we recognise the many law-abiding and peaceful citizens of TT, we cannot ignore the increases in murder, robberies and crime in general. The official responses have largely concentrated on youth guidance. However, I believe that a wider scope is required to focus somewhat belatedly on the wider population; shaping attitudes for a responsible, law-abiding and caring society.

We need to critically examine how people are socialised into general attitudes and modes of behaviour in TT. The noted French sociologist Emile Durkheim posited that individuals are socialised by the behaviour of a group. If we are to improve, we need to critically review the norms of behaviour that pervade this country.

Our political leaders often give the impression that they are sworn enemies of those belonging to different camps. There is verbal abuse, unsubstantiated allegations and a general climate of hatred that surrounds their interactions. Complaints by some citizens are ignored and are deemed to be political. This enmity is nurtured by certain radio hosts.

Some police officers believe that their authority must be reinforced with obscenities and provocations when dealing with the public and that they can choose the infractions to ignore. We have developed into a thieving society, targeting growing crops, gravel, copper wire, trees and state land. There are daily killings, missing girls and human trafficking. We live in a land where traffic lights are often ignored and cars play loud music without attracting police intervention.

To add to this hopelessness, citizens feel neglected as they battle with perennial land slippage and severely potholed roads, with dismissive responses from the elected leaders.

In such a scenario, it will be extremely foolish to expect that youth-focused programmes alone, however well designed, will lead to a more civilised society. There must be recognition that we are now living in a savage and primitive place and the entire population must be involved. There can be improvements, but improvements require willpower, dedicated professionals, public acceptance, time and political maturity.

We can begin by improving behaviour in Parliament with the reintroduction of unaligned Speakers of the House. Screening committees must look beyond party loyalty and individual aspirations for wealth to select people that the constituents trust. There must be provision for recall of non-performers.

The police training curricula must be reviewed to place more emphasis on dealing with the critical incidents encountered by police, transcending legal knowledge and skills. Methods for improving police attitudes must go beyond lectures and should include reflective exercises, case studies and supervised internships. Previously trained officers and inspectors must be reoriented into a new police culture.

The education system must be reformed to introduce practical problem-solving and moral education to shape the conscience. Schools should be geared to develop Bourdieu’s cultural capital, introducing all students to avocational pursuits that include painting, sculpting, woodwork, music and so on. Going beyond high culture, schools should use engagement strategies to develop empathy, patriotism with high levels of literacy to prepare students to present and defend a point of view, as well as to be critical consumers of information.

If our leaders are serious, after a long time, we can have a more civilised society, or we can continue to cower in fear.

DAVID SUBRAN

via e-mail