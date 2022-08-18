Think about sick and elderly

THE EDITOR: Increasingly there is a trend to have Carnival fetes or Carnival-type fetes outside of the traditional Carnival season.

On Saturday night and in the wee hours of Sunday morning there were two party events held in the vicinity of Hayes Street and Serpentine Road, St Clair, one at Queen’s Royal College grounds (Saturday from 3 pm to 12 am) and the other at Nelson Mandela Park (Sunday from 2 am to 11 am).

I wish to highlight that during the normal Carnival season it has been the custom that the traditional fete promoters and school authorities inform the residents of St Clair well in advance of fetes and other noisy activities so they would make proper arrangements for the elderly and pets.

QRC is to be commended as it has set a precedent over the years of informing residents of upcoming events. This occasion was no exception. However, there was neither any consultation with residents nor prior notice regarding the other event.

The Mandela Park fete resulted in terrible noise and traffic inconvenience for residents due to the closure of parts of Serpentine Road and Hayes Street.

While I respect the organisers’ rights to hold events, which ultimately benefit the economy, my issue is really with the authorities, namely the EMA, police and the city corporation. Licences would have been applied for and proper due diligence should have been taken into consideration that two noise-producing events were being held in the same vicinity. In granting the permissions, there was no regard for us the taxpaying residents, no warning of what was to occur.

It is highly unacceptable that these permissions were granted without any consideration for the rights of the residents of St Clair, especially since this is out of the normal Carnival season. Yes, St Clair – what is left of it – is still a residential district of our capital city.

On the eve of our 60th anniversary of independence I encourage our fellow citizens to do the right thing, especially those whose responsibility it is to grant such permits and approvals. Let us be more caring for others, especially the elderly and the sick at the nearby hospital – and not forgetting the pets.

KAISHA INCE

St Clair, PoS