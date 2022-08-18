PSA stands with scrap-iron dealers against export ban

Scrap iron worker, Devon Hayde, in an interview on Thursday speaks with media. Like other workers, he too distanced himself from the Trinidad & Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association and blasts the government on the decision to implement a 6-month ban on export to the industry. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Public Services Association has said it stands in solidarity with members of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association against government’s decision to impose a six-month ban on the export of old and scrap metal.

During a press conference on Thursday morning the association’s president, Leroy Baptiste, called on the government to reconsider this approach.

He said the government had disregarded the livelihood of scrap-iron workers, without offering incentives to the families affected by this move.

While he agrees there must be action to deal with the increase in theft and vandalism of state and private assets, he believes such a drastic move was unwarranted.

The ban came into effect on August 12, but was announced on August 15 at a joint press conference held by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Attorney General Reginald Armour.

In three months, Armour will approach Cabinet with a review of the industry and proposed legislation aimed at monitoring and reducing the illegal trade in scrap iron and metal. Once Cabinet is convinced, the ban will end.

But Baptiste said, “It’s unusual as a strategy to shut an industry for the purpose of drafting regulatory legislation...We are concerned about the business owners in the industry. They will have their financial commitments. How are they to meet those commitments? Don’t cut off the nose to spite the face.

“It’s not a surprise, but it's concerning that government would take a decision that impacts workers' lives and livelihood. It’s almost trivialised, it’s not even in any way giving any regard to how those workers will survive in those six months."

He said if the government decided to halt the industry, there must be a safety net for the workers affected during that period, "so they can continue to cover important expenses... It's callous and inconsiderate to simply not give any regard for the workers and businesses involved.”