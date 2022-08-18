Independence Road Show Caravan begins rolling

This reveller at the Arima Borough Day celebrations shows her colours at the Independence Road Show in Arima. -

The Government has begun its celebration of the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary with a road show.

A media release said the Independence Road Show Caravan started on August 12 and ran until August 14 in the communities of Diego Martin, Arima and Barataria.

The caravan featured live entertainment from entertainers such as Neil “Iwer” George, KMC, Skatie, Turner, Delamo, King David, Royal Stars Pan Symphony and Malick All Stars Tassa Group.

Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, 60 years as a nation and the theme for this momentous occasion is Forging Forward Together, the release said.

“As we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, our planned celebrations offer something for everyone. The theme is designed to be inclusive and encourage each and every Trinidadian and Tobagonian to unite and work together to drive this nation into a positive future,” said Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and chair of the oversight committee for the 60th anniversary of independence celebrations.

The Independence Road Show Caravan is among many activities, including concerts and exhibitions, that the Government has planned for the month-long celebrations which ends on September 25. There will be live coverage on TTT for all events, the release said.

The caravan continues from August 19 to 21 at the following venues:

Aug 19 - Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua

Aug 20 - Victor Chin Kit Park, Point Fortin

Aug 21 - Castara Beach, Tobago

For more information: visit forgingforwardtt on Instagram for the full list of events and highlights