"Gun amnesty or many more murders?"

It is with a great measure of reluctance that I write this article.

I clearly recall writing Prime Minister Rowley not very long ago suggesting to him that a gun amnesty should be initiated in Trinidad and Tobago.

At that time the situation was not as explosive as it is at present. I remember too that the then mayor of Chaguanas also expressed a similar suggestion in the newspapers.

I was heartened to receive a reply informing me that my concern would be forwarded to the then minister of national security. Well, apparently the minister informed the press that there would be no gun amnesty.

Now it must be noted that crime will not cease. It’s written that in the last days evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived (2 Timothy Chapter 3). But I believe that although many would not have surrendered their “best friend” to the authorities, with the implementation of very stringent measures millions of guns would have been taken off the nation’s streets.

Today, years later, I smile when I hear or read of the number of guns that are being retrieved by the police. There is a large number of officers who love their jobs and work assiduously to accomplish what they set out to do and must be commended.

The Minister of Finance had clearly stated that there would be no gun amnesty and I realised it would have been exceedingly costly, considering the vastness of such an undertaking. But today I keep wondering which one would have been the more effective. To sacrifice exorbitant financial resources and manpower or to see the lives of thousands of people being “snuffed out?” Many of them for no apparent reason. Innocent blood crying out in the streets. You be the judge.

I commend acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob for his initiative in soon deploying officers in high-crime areas. They would have to work longer hours.

Finally, I am imploring TT to wake up and realise that Jesus Christ is the answer. He is the God of heaven who alone is omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent. Think about it.

GERTRUDE EDWARDS

Tacarigua