Good will overcome fireworks menace

In this January file photo, anti-fireworks lobby groups hanged signs on trees at the Queen's Park Savannah in protest of the use of fireworks. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Is it that the lawmakers want generally peaceful people to be forced to take the law into their hands? As the proverbial saying goes, “nature abhors a vacuum.” The lack of policing and actual progressive fireworks legislation is just that vacuum.

The continuing failure of the State, in all its incarnations, PNM, UNC, People’s Partnership, etc, to curb the fireworks menace is a definitive testament to the weighty influence of monied interests and the favour they receive and give in comparison to the interests of those who endure these annual torments in the latter part of the year.

The violent thoughts which penetrate the conscious minds of many are an unwilling response to the feelings of acute helplessness in the face of a corrupt state.

The Government officials, the actual lawgivers and protectors, by their omissions regarding what is supposed to be their sacrosanct duty of care towards the most vulnerable, stimulate the impulses of law-abiding citizens to turn towards thoughts and actions aimed at their protection in the face of onslaughts of noise terrorism which continually threaten their well-being and the well-being of their loved ones.

We are indeed bombarded by criminality from all sources in Trinidad and Tobago, including governments and their financial supporters. There will be a reckoning, as there always is, for while evil will have its hour, good will win the day.

MICHAEL JATTAN

via e-mail