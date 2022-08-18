Futsal Association, Raw Fitness gym to stage futsal youth camp

Geoffrey Edwards -

THE FUTSAL Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) has partnered with local gym Raw Fitness Health Club to host the second edition of its Futsal Youth Camp.

The camp will be held from next Monday to Friday at the gym’s Brentwood Mall, Chaguanas location. It caters for boys and girls in three age groups – seven to nine, ten to 12 and 13-15 years old.

A statement by FATT on Wednesday said participants will “learn, train and play the fastest growing indoor sport in the world under the watchful eyes of former assistant coach and futsal goalkeeping coach Dunstan Williams”.

Williams has his own football academy, serves as reigning Intercol champions Presentation College assistant coach and is a certified participant at the only local FIFA futsal coach course.

“The Futsal Youth Camp will be one of FATT’s signature events held during the school breaks. This venture is part of the inter-sect between grassroots and player development - two of FATT’s five pillars of its 2024 strategic plan,” said association president Geoffrey Edwards.

He continued, “After a successful execution of the pilot project in Tobago (Easter camp in April) where we had over 120 children guided by UEFA B futsal coach educator Ben Tadmor; our next strategic move was to replicate said in Trinidad. A suitable partner and proper location were paramount.”

FATT approached Raw Fitness with their new facility which includes an astro-turf indoor pitch in a centralised location at the mall.

Through Futsal868’s “Sponsor a Child” programme, 25 children from the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee and Ryu Dan Dojo Youth Empowerment Center were provided free access to the camp.

The camp is financially supported by National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), LINX and Royal Bank.

Interested participants can register by contacting the FATT’s camp WhatsApp hotline at 787-7678, messaging their social media Facebook and Instagram accounts (search @Futsal868) or sending an email to futsaltt@gmail.com.