Farley needs to get his act together

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly needs to stop the posing at functions. Being Chief Secretary is serious business. Farley Augustine has to ensure that Tobago supporters are reading from the same page of the same book.

How many Tobagonians seriously want a new upmarket-looking airport? Is Tobago serious about attracting wealthy foreign visitors? Year round?

The Chief Secretary should not expose himself as pussyfooting and not taking charge? What is the matter? Too busy attending functions in Trinidad?

Why is he allowing 11 citizens to slow down the expansion of the airport? They have no desire to negotiate? Is it like being given an expensive piece of clothing that is the wrong size so it cannot be worn?

Had it been possible to just walk away after investing so much money, left to me I would just walk away and leave Tobagonians to do what they want.

Why keep throwing money at Tobago and Tobago people keep making style on the relevant government agencies in Trinidad? To prove what?

Do they truly believe that crapaud ’fraid to smoke Tobago people pipe?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin