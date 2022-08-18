Amcham, IDB offer workshop for women

Dr Shelly-Ann Gadjadhar

The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are hosting a workshop to offer solutions to the barriers women face in society.

The workshop,Women in the Lead: Mindful Leadership in a Transformative World, will be led by Dr Shelly-Ann Gadjadhar on Thursday.

The programme has been around for five years now and this year, 40 mentees in different fields across the private sector will be paired with mentors aligned to their career goals.

President of Amcham Toni-Sirju-Ramnarine said, “The goal should always be to remove these existing barriers with more opportunities so that we are empowering both women and men.

"At Amcham, we believe a diverse workplace and society brings about better outcomes for everyone. Ultimately, this is what we are hoping to both inspire and achieve with this mentorship programme.”

The programme is meant to provide a platform for women to develop their leadership skills, increase self-confidence, build social capital, and take ownership of their own personal and professional development.

Carina Cockburn, country manager of IDB, said women will be able to find common ground with their male counterparts as they learn and grow in organisations with the mentorship programme.

“The workplace in which we engage every day has added value because of our presence. By helping each other, we can share the responsibility we have to fulfil our own potential and to act as torchbearers for the women who will follow.”

Gadjadhar, leader of the sessions, educator, attorney and the CEO and founder of Alphastute Ltd, said teaching women about leadership is a great pathway to helping them see themselves as impactful. She said these teachings will also provide women with the knowledge and sovereignty to choose the type of leader they want to be.

“Many women persistently feel like they need to adhere to the ‘follow the leader’ blueprint, and in a transformative world with more agile ways of working, women are having a more powerful say about what it means to lead both professionally and personally. It is this sovereignty of embarking on a personal leadership journey that is disrupting boardrooms and creating waves of change across industries and sectors,” she said.

On the benefits of the sessions, Gadjadhar said they will challenge women to identify ways to create a strong leadership legacy, provide a clearer understanding of their leadership blueprint and how they can mindfully include others on the journey.

The programme has been running since June and will continue through November. It covers women in sectors and industries such as science and maths, technology, engineering and economics, and occupational health and safety.