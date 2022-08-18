5 deaths, 251 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

There have been five additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday.

The total number of deaths has has now risen to 4,089.

Those who died were three elderly males and two elderly females, all with multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 251 new covid19 cases as of Thursday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 16 and 17.

Theere are now 7,051 active cases.

There are 230 patients in hospital, with 6,821 patients in home self-isolation and 14 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Thursday, there were 164,967 recovered covid19 patients, with 12 people being discharged from public health facilities and 254 recovered community cases.