4 deaths, 362 new covid19 cases

There have been four additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths has has now risen to 4,084.

The update said the deceased were two elderly males and two elderly females, all with multiple comorbidities.

The ministry also reported there were 362 new covid19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 15 and 16.

The number of total active cases is 7,071.

There are 227 patients in hospital, with 6,844 patients in home self-isolation and 12 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Tuesday, there were 164,701 recovered covid19 patients, with 31 people being discharged from public health facilities and 244 recovered community cases.

The update reported that 716,020 people are fully vaccinated, 683,980 people have received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 167,832 booster doses have been administered.