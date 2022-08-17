World Cup spot at stake as WI start ODI series

West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran leaves the field after he was dismissed, during the first T20 International at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday. (AP PHOTO) -

THE STAKES are high for the West Indies as victory against New Zealand in the three-match One-Day International series, which bowls off in Barbados on Wednesday, secures an automatic spot for the hosts at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The three matches are West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the ICC ODI Super League (World Cup qualifier). If they lose the series, the regional team will be forced to contest the final qualifier in Zimbabwe, in June and July next year.

Coming off a three-match T20 series defeat by the Black Caps last week, Pooran believes the ODI team will fare better, especially with an automatic World Cup spot up for grabs.

It will, however, be no easy task, he said.

“The pressure has been on from the beginning for us to try to win cricket games. This team has been together for the last three to four months and we knew that this series was for (World Cup) points and know we had to win games to get points here.

“I don’t think we’re looking at it from that perspective in terms of we have to win and we must get points. I think the guys, they know what’s at stake here and we know what we have to do to be successful in this series,” he said in Tuesday’s pre-match virtual press conference.

All matches bowl off at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 2pm.

The automatic qualification places for the World Cup are reserved for the top seven teams in the ODI Super League table, excluding hosts India. West Indies are currently ranked sixth.

The hosts have not won an ODI series since early June, when they swept Netherlands 3-0. However, they were swept 3-0 in their following ODI series – away to Pakistan and at home to both Bangladesh and India.

Pooran said the WI ODI team is getting better and will continue to improve with a guaranteed World Cup spot on the line. He said the squad’s lengthy spell of games together over the past few months, is beginning to reap dividends.

“Bangladesh and India really hurt us. We feel like we’re in a good place as an ODI team. We had to put things in place to know how to win ODI games and we have learnt a lot. This summer has taught us a lot with our team.

“We gained a lot of experience and knowledge and having chats with the guys, everyone is up for the challenge. We know how important this series for us as a group here. The guys are ready,” he added

Keeping the current team together, Pooran said, is a crucial step in the build-up to World Cup in India. It’s a work-in progress.

The skipper continued, “It’s nice for us to play together for as long as possible so we could understand how we play together. We have guys who we know we normally play together all the time. When this 11 play together we keep finding ways to be better.

“I feel we are building in the right direction but only time will tell. We will get to where we want to in time but we need to keep putting in the hard work from now.”

Pooran, 26, has been pleased with the efforts of pacer Alzarri Joseph and spinner Akeal Hosein in spearheading the bowling attack.

He expressed content that top order batsmen like Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Sharmarh Brooks and himself were increasing their run-contribution and gaining confidence in front the wicket.

On the heels on West Indies coach Phil Simmons and selector Desmond Haynes speaking up against the unavailability of some of the region’s star players for selection, Pooran said he was “happy” with his current crop of players.

“I’m really happy with who I have here. I love this bunch of guys and they have been going out and giving it their best. These guys are special to me and I like the way they are playing the cricket at the moment.

“Unfortunately we disappoint at times but that’s fine, I’m happy with the effort. If you look back these are the same guys who went Pakistan twice (2021) in a covid19 situation, then in a 45 to 50 degrees temperature (in June), played cricket.

“These guys earned my respect and are giving it all for WI so I’m really happy. I’m happy from a captain’s perspective. I believe in these guys and eventually we’ll get where we want to,” he closed.