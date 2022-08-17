Sandy, Laurence chase sprint titles at Junior Track Worlds

CYCLISTS PHOEBE Sandy and Devante Laurence will represent Trinidad and Tobago at International Cycling Union Junior Track World Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 23.

The pair will be joined by national coach Gregory D’Andrade. The trio leave Trinidad on Friday.

Sandy will compete in the girls’ sprint, keirin and standing 500m events while Laurence will feature in the sprint and keirin only.

On Tuesday, Sandy was at the Arima Velodrome, alongside D’Andrade, putting in some final touches on the concrete track.

At a recent TT Cycling Federation trial event held at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, Sandy clocked 12.1 seconds and dipped below the sprint qualifying time of 12.3 seconds.