Robbery at gunpoint at Princes Town fast-food outlet
A man who pretended to be a customer at a fast-food restaurant in Princes Town robbed a female worker at gunpoint on Tuesday night.
A police report said the man walked into Robin's Fried Chicken outlet at Naparima Mayaro Road at around 7.30 pm and placed an order.
The 21-year-old worker was preparing it when the man took out a gun hidden in his waistband. He pointed the gun at her and told her to hand over money.
She emptied the cash register and handing him about $2,000.
The man walked off, and the police were contacted.
Princes Town police responded, but the gunman was nowhere to be found.
PC Regis is continuing investigations.
Comments
"Robbery at gunpoint at Princes Town fast-food outlet"