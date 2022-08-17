Ravi Singh tops Tobago Hill Climb Festival

Craig Sumair set the third fastest time in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, during the Tobago Hill Climb, at Belmont Road, Tobago on Saturday. - Nicholas Bhajan

RAVI Singh’s Radical SR3 captured the lion’s share of prizes at the inaugural Tobago Hill Climb Festival which took place along Belmont Road, Hope on Saturday.

Singh’s special circuit car won the fastest up the hill climb in one minute and 55 seconds (1:55). He also took home the overall title for topping the two-wheel drive and open categories.

Craig Ramsumair’s Mitsubishi Evolution IX placed second in the fastest 'up the hill climb' in 2:06 while Justin Wortman (5:04) and Ryan Peyrau (5:06), both driving Mazda Miatas, were second and third respectively overall.

The event’s line-up consisted of rally cars, circuit cars and even a father-and-son team Haresh and Nikhil Nanan, competing against each other.

There was also a contingent representing Tobago, brothers Mark and Richard Mohammed – and Renault Megan trophy, driven by Zachery Boodram, a name well-known in motorsport for two generations.

A statement issued by TT Rally Club’s Jacqueline Alexis said the event was held to promote motorsport and to make a push to promote Tobago as a motorsport tourism centre within the region.

The rally club partnered with the Tobago Motorsport Association and received support from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The hill climb allowed different vehicles of varying specifications and disciplines to come together under the same event.

The festival began on Friday with a car display at the Lowlands Mall, Lowlands. There, the cars were double-checked to ensure safety standards while revving their high-powered engines.

On Saturday, only one of the seven runs was cancelled because of rain. On Sunday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, a course was designed four competitive stages run, followed by two fun runs and then an amazing display of skills by drift cars and karts.

Organisers thanked sponsors THA, Massy Motors Tobago, Ultra Lubricants, Johnny Q Pubhouse, PBS Technologies, Lust Restaurant and Lounge, Sheppy’s Auto Rental Limited, TEMA, KNA Enterprises and CASL - distributor of Repsol.

OTHER RESULTS

Overall 2-Wheel Drive: 1. Ravi Singh (4:48); 2. Justin Wortman (5:04); 3. Ryan Peyrau (5:06)

Open Class: 1. Ravi Singh (4:48)

Group A: 1. Craig Sumair (5:12)

Super Modified: 1. Harold Morley – (5:36)

Group 1: Damien Nesbit (5:29)

Miata Cup: Justin Wortman (5:04)