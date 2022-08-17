Prince Swanny to release new album with Equity Distribution

Prince Swanny -

Trinidad and Tobago’s TriniBad star Taryll “Prince Swanny” Swan will soon release his second album, Swanology, through Ztekk Records and Roc Nation’s indie distribution company, Equity Distribution. It is expected to be released between September-December.

A recent media release said Swanny will be the first dancehall artiste to release an album through the distribution company.

He has released two singles so far: Govern and Against The World.

The release said the platform was launched in 2019 and it helps artistes to distribute their music worldwide while “empowering them to maintain ownership of their masters.”

It added Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Tinashe and Fat Joe are among the artistes currently working with Equity to release their music.

Swanny has over 200 million views on YouTube and 247,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, it said.

His early singles include Go Fi Dem, Brother, Brother and Dream.

In 2021 he released his debut album Serenity with its hit single Catch 22.

“Swanny’s growing profile overseas has led to collaborations with Jay Critch, Skillibeng and French dancehall star Kalash to name a few, and appearances on Sway in the Morning, Hot 97, BBC1Xtra and Hot Ones: Caribbean Edition.

“Drake, Burna Boy, Bobby Shmurda, Kodak Black, Sean Paul, Yo Gotti, Trinidad James and Popcaan are among those he counts as supporters and fans,” it added.