Over-served polity, under-served society

THE EDITOR: Secreted surveillance by police and other security officials has to be brought under control. By definition it is unaccountable. Practically, it is not designed to solve problems, it can only produce fated consequences; and this is antithetical.

When it provokes suspicions it will typically spiral out of control and end in disaster for many, targeted or involved. There are varied reasons why: protection of identity is the unquestioned norm; it is not economic to be replacing experienced personnel; networks have to be preserved and trusted; continuity of action has to be sustained.

But study it closer now. As parts of the network do not belong to the police, it sets up for political insurgency in the hands of totalitarian governments. Limited success with extreme criminals is not a justification for widespread practice. Those non-police parts can keep expanding where it attains to social evil.

At the centre of many of these situations are justices of the peace who would be operating in ways and areas where they have no authority or even legitimate cause. What we see is the end result of all of this, particularly in Trinidad.

It reflects the policy mindset and the sense of culture of those in charge, who have no incentive or inclination to do anything new nor relinquish seats. And these things just do not fix themselves; instead they become more vicious and continue growing in anarchy.

E GALY

via e-mail