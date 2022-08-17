Hump can save my life

THE EDITOR: Having read C Stoute's letter (“Whose bright idea was this?”) in your August 11 newspaper concerning the unnecessary road humps on Prada Street, St Clair, I am concerned that some people easily get what they want and others are simply ignored.

I am also concerned about two humps installed this year in Coblentz Avenue, Cascade, which were absolutely unnecessary, but I prefer not to comment further as Coblentz Avenue houses the societal “big boys” and ambassadors. Understand?

My concern is the corner at Strathclyde Avenue/Cascade Road where there is a bend so that when I am coming out of my garage onto the main road, I have to pray every time that a speedster coming around the bend doesn’t take my life.

I have written the Ministry of Works to fix this problem by the installation of a hump and a “Go Slow” sign, but as usual it’s only “deaf ears” I appear to be appealing to for nearly ten years.

I guess the ministry finds it cheaper to pay for my vehicle or for my life because if I inform it of the danger and it does nothing, logically it is culpable. The country is a fit example of management by reaction instead of proaction and who you know.

I am so sorry I am not a “big boy.”

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade